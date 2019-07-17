Ford builds a pickup truck emoji

Henry Ford rolled out the first factory-built half-ton pickup truck in 1925. Fast forward 94 years and his company wants to break new ground on your smartphone screen by introducing a truck emoji.

(NEW YORK) — Henry Ford rolled out the first factory-built half-ton pickup truck in 1925. Fast forward 94 years and his company wants to break new ground on your smartphone screen by introducing a truck emoji.

“When customers started demanding a truck emoji, we knew we had to help make it happen,” Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of automotive, said in a statement.

So last year, Ford submitted a proposal to the organization that reviews and approves new emojis. The Unicode Consortium shortlisted the pickup truck emoji. If it’s chosen, it’ll be out in early 2020 on all platforms.

The automaker has even created a tongue-in-cheek video about developing the emoji:

Billions of emojis are sent daily, with cars, scooters, boats and even spaceships among the 3,000 available.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.