NEW YORK (AP) — Federal appeals court rules President Donald Trump can’t ban critics from his Twitter account.
July 9, 2019, 10:30 AM
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.