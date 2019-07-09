Home » Social Media News » Federal appeals court rules…

Federal appeals court rules President Donald Trump can’t ban critics from his Twitter account

The Associated Press

July 9, 2019, 10:30 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal appeals court rules President Donald Trump can’t ban critics from his Twitter account.

