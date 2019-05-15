Selena Gomez slams social media: ‘For my generation …[it] has been really terrible’

Selena Gomez may be one of the most-followed people on Instagram, but that doesn't mean she thinks social media is a good idea.

Variety reports that at a news conference during the Cannes Film Festival to promote her new movie The Dead Don’t Die, Selena told reporters, “I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible.”

“It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are,” she added. “They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”

According to Selena, she thinks it’s “pretty impossible” for social media to be “safe” for young people at this point.

“It just scares me. I’ll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice,” she revealed. “It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”

Selena’s new movie, directed by Jim Jarmusch, is a zombie film that also stars Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver and Chloe Sevigny.

