Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch their own Instagram account

(LONDON) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have officially joined Instagram.

The royal couple, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in May, launched their own account Tuesday.

“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues,” Harry and Meghan wrote on their first post, which included a series of photos of the couple. “We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”

Harry and Meghan formerly shared the Kensington Palace Instagram and Twitter accounts with Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William and Kate will now keep the @KensingtonRoyal social media accounts.

The social media split comes after William and Harry formally split their royal households.

The palace announced in March that Meghan and Harry’s office will move to Buckingham Palace from Kensington Palace, where William and Kate’s office will remain.

Harry and Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, are expected to move soon to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Estate, about 25 miles from London. The move means Harry and Meghan will no longer be neighbors to William, Kate and their three children, who live in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

Meghan and Harry’s staff will remain in London at Buckingham Palace and the couple will commute into the city for official events and meetings.

