Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down across US, Europe

By The Associated Press April 14, 2019 8:31 am 04/14/2019 08:31am
FILE- In this March 13, 2019, file photo Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down. All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were not loading as of early Sunday, April 14. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down.

All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were not loading as of early Sunday morning.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, shows Facebook has been down since 6:30 a.m. in much of the world, with thousands of reported outages concentrated in northeastern U.S., Europe and the Philippines.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or how long the platforms would be down.

An email requesting comment about the outage was sent to Facebook.

#FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown were all trending on Twitter globally.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network’s website.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

