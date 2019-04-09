202
EU: Facebook changes terms so users know it sells their data

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 8:15 am 04/09/2019 08:15am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says Facebook has changed the fine print in its terms of service to clearly explain that it makes money by selling access to users’ data.

The social media giant modified its terms after discussions with the commission and consumer protection authorities.

European Union Consumer Commissioner Vera Jourova said Tuesday, “Now users will clearly understand that their data is used by the social network to sell targeted ads.”

EU authorities stepped up scrutiny of Facebook’s terms after the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, in which the data on 87 million Facebook users was allegedly improperly harvested.

The changes are part of broader global efforts to rein in social media companies amid concerns about privacy breaches, harmful content and other online abuses.

Social Media News Tech News World News
