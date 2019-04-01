202
Home » Social Media News » A Comey candidacy? Nope,…

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 5:27 pm 04/01/2019 05:27pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — No, James Comey isn’t running for president after all.

Nearly two hours after a tweet and Instagram post seemed to tease a potential candidacy, the former FBI director confirmed that his social media post was simply an April Fool’s Day joke.

The original post was a photograph of Comey standing in the center of a rural, two-lane road with a caption of, “I’m in. We need someone in the middle. #2020.”

After thousands of likes, retweets and comments, Comey confirmed what many suspected: he was kidding about the whole thing.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “But could you imagine a president who used this website to make dad jokes rather than to hurl insults? Happy #AprilFools.”

Comey, a former Bush administration Justice Department official, then added the hashtag, “#VoteDem2020.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News Social Media News Tech News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!