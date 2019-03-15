Authorities investigating home shooting, someone in custody

202
By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 11:23 am 03/15/2019 11:23am
ALTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities investigating a shooting at a home in Alton, New Hampshire, have someone in custody.

Details of the shooting were not released, but Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois told The Laconia Daily Sun the case was a homicide. Police said a suspect was in custody Friday morning.

State police tweeted that “the critical incident in Alton, NH, has come to a conclusion” and referred further questions to the attorney general’s office, which said only that officials were “responding to an incident” and that it appears there is no threat to the public.

Schools in the area were under a soft lockdown that has since been lifted.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

