AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Looks like the Feds are on Facebook’s tail. The New York Times reports federal prosecutors are staging a criminal probe into Facebook’s data deals with major…

IN THE NEWS: FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Looks like the Feds are on Facebook’s tail. The New York Times reports federal prosecutors are staging a criminal probe into Facebook’s data deals with major electronics makers. The Times report says a grand jury in New York has subpoenaed information from at least two companies known for making smartphones and other devices. The newspaper says both companies had had data deals with Facebook that gave them access to personal information of hundreds of millions of users. Facebook hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

IN THE NEWS: U.S. – CYBER OPS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looks like the U.S. is ready to rumble when it comes to cyberattacks. Top Pentagon cyber leaders have told a congressional committee the U.S. is poised to use cyber operations more aggressively to strike back against online attacks, including threats of interference in the 2020 presidential elections. Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of U.S. Cyber Command, says the military learned a lot as it worked with other agencies to thwart Russian interference in the 2018 midterms. He says the focus now — is on the next election cycle. The general also says online attacks from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran are becoming more sophisticated — and until recently were done with little concern for consequences.

ON THE WEB: FACEBOOK OUTAGE

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Having trouble with Facebook? The social networking site says it’s aware of outages that stuck its platforms yesterday — and is trying to tamp down the problems. The outages affected not only Facebook — but also Messenger and Instagram. During the trouble, some users saw a message saying Facebook was idled for “required maintenance.”

___

Online:

Facebook site: http://www.facebook.com

IN STORES: DIRECTV NOW PRICE HIKE

NEW YORK (AP) — Using DirecTV Now to stream your video? You’ll have to dig deeper into your wallet for the privilege. AT&T is raising prices for its DirecTV Now service. What’s more, users will get fewer channels. DirecTV Now used to have a base price of $40. That will be bumped up to $50 — and will include HBO, which is owned by AT&T. But the service will drop some popular channels that aren’t owned by AT&T, like HGTV, Discovery, Food Network and MTV. The changes come just after a U.S. appeals court upheld the company’s Time Warner takeover. The Justice Department fought it, arguing it would lead to higher prices.

___

Online:

DirecTV Now site: https://www.directvnow.com

by Oscar Wells Gabriel II

Follow Oscar Wells Gabriel II on Twitter at https://twitter.com/OWGabriel2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.