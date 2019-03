By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stock market regulators ask federal court to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating settlement about tweets.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stock market regulators ask federal court to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating settlement about tweets.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.