South Dakota group wants to rescind Wounded Knee medals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota group is pushing to rescind medals awarded for the Wounded Knee Massacre following a tweet by President Donald Trump.

Four Directions Inc. sent letters to Trump and other federal officials last week, asking for the removal of 20 medals awarded to soldiers who took part in the 1890 massacre that killed an estimated 250 Native Americans, including many women and children.

The Rapid City Journal reports the group wants language rescinding the medals included in the next National Defense Authorization Act.

Trump made light of the Wounded Knee massacre in a tweet last month. The tweet mocked a video from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential hopeful Trump has mocked for her claim to Native American ancestry.

South Dakota’s congressional delegation also criticized the Trump tweet.

