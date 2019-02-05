Mysterious, well-liked egg’s Instagram account is all about mental health

An egg is usually beaten but its Instagram account whipped up a lot of buzz last month, and on Super Bowl Sunday, its purpose was revealed: mental health awareness.

(NEW YORK) — An egg is usually beaten but its Instagram account whipped up a lot of buzz last month, and on Super Bowl Sunday, its purpose was revealed: mental health awareness.

Instagram user @world_record_egg posted a generic picture of a farmer’s brown egg on Instagram in January and ultimately became the most-liked photo on Instagram with 52 million likes. Previously, celebrity Kylie Jenner held the most-liked spot with her birth announcement in 2018, which received 18 million likes.

On Super Bowl Sunday, a year after Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement, the intention of the egg post was finally cracked with a game-time ad on Hulu.

The advertisement began, “Recently, I started to crack. The pressure of social media is hurting me.”

As pieces of the broken shell began to fall away, the advertisement urged, “If you’re struggling too, talk to someone.”

It ended with a link for viewers to visit for more information: talkingegg.info.

At the website, users are prompted to choose from a range of global resources classified under “useful mental health links below.”

Within the United States section, there are three links to Mental Health America, CALM: Campaign against Living Miserably and NAMI: National Alliance of Mental Illness.

Prior to the advertisement’s release, the egg’s Instagram account posted a preview.

Soon after the account was created and broke the Instagram record, the account told viewers to “stay tuned,” according to a statement released to ABC News.

It turns out the intention of the egg was all it was cracked up to be as it is now shining a light on mental health awareness.

The advertisement even ended with a message of unity: “We got this.”

