Cruise line looking for traveler to Instagram adventures

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is in search of a "Shore Explorer" who will act as the apprentice to the line's Instagrammer-in-Chief. Yes, that's a real job.
(NEW YORK) — Since you’re posting everything on Instagram anyway, you may as well get paid for it.
The shore explorer will take three weeks to travel the world and capture the on-land experiences available to guests on a Royal Caribbean ship. The destinations include Seward, Alaska; Dubai; Osaka, Japan; Miami; Lisbon; Stavenger, Norway; and the cruise line’s own private island, Cococay in the Bahamas.
The job requirements, according to the cruise line, are:
- User of Instagram on a daily basis (with extensive knowledge of all 40 filters, editing, video content/Stories and IGTV)
- Ability to take stunning photos and videos (Instagram stories) that capture the essence of an extraordinary experience for others
- Unyielding hunger for amazing experiences and daredevil nature — must be willing to try new things
- Must be proficient on social media
- Must be available to travel for three consecutive weeks from May-August 2019
Applications are being taken over Instagram. Hopefuls should post their most extraordinary travel story on Instagram (including Instagram Stories and IGTV), tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ShoreExplorer.
The application pool is limited to residents of the U.K. and Ireland at this time, but RCCL did not rule out the possibility that a similar job would be open to other nations in the future.
