Cruise line looking for traveler to Instagram adventures

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is in search of a "Shore Explorer" who will act as the apprentice to the line's Instagrammer-in-Chief. Yes, that's a real job.

(NEW YORK) — Since you’re posting everything on Instagram anyway, you may as well get paid for it.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is in search of a “Shore Explorer” who will act as the apprentice to the line’s Instagrammer-in-Chief. Yes, that’s a real job.

The shore explorer will take three weeks to travel the world and capture the on-land experiences available to guests on a Royal Caribbean ship. The destinations include Seward, Alaska; Dubai; Osaka, Japan; Miami; Lisbon; Stavenger, Norway; and the cruise line’s own private island, Cococay in the Bahamas.

The job requirements, according to the cruise line, are:

User of Instagram on a daily basis (with extensive knowledge of all 40 filters, editing, video content/Stories and IGTV)

Ability to take stunning photos and videos (Instagram stories) that capture the essence of an extraordinary experience for others

Willingness to travel

Unyielding hunger for amazing experiences and daredevil nature — must be willing to try new things

Must be proficient on social media

Must be available to travel for three consecutive weeks from May-August 2019

Applications are being taken over Instagram. Hopefuls should post their most extraordinary travel story on Instagram (including Instagram Stories and IGTV), tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ShoreExplorer.

The application pool is limited to residents of the U.K. and Ireland at this time, but RCCL did not rule out the possibility that a similar job would be open to other nations in the future.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.