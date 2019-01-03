202.5
Home » Social Media News » US: Active grand jury…

US: Active grand jury probe tied to Russian social media

By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 2:40 pm 01/03/2019 02:40pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says there’s an ongoing grand jury investigation related to a Russian social media troll farm accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

That’s according to a court filing Thursday from prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington.

The lawyers told a judge they want to reply under seal to an ongoing court dispute with a Russian company because their response concerns a “matter occurring before the grand jury.”

Mueller’s office last February indicted three Russian individuals and three Russian companies accused in a social media effort to sway American public opinion ahead of the election.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News Social Media News Tech News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500