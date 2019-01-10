Ex-Illinois lawmaker ordered off social media after charges

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A judge has ordered a former Illinois legislator accused of posting nude photos of an ex-girlfriend to stay off social media. Former state Rep. Nick Sauer was ordered held in lieu…

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A judge has ordered a former Illinois legislator accused of posting nude photos of an ex-girlfriend to stay off social media.

Former state Rep. Nick Sauer was ordered held in lieu of $30,000 bail Thursday by Lake County Associate Judge Paul D. Novak. Sauer was later released after posting bond.

The judge also ordered Sauer to have no contact with the alleged victims. The first-term Republican was indicted Wednesday on 12 felony counts of disseminating private sexual images.

The ex-lawmaker did not speak during the hearing, and defense attorneys Daniel Locallo and Steve Landis did not comment as they left the courtroom.

Sauer announced his resignation last year after a former girlfriend made the allegations. Prosecutors say the charges against Sauer stem from an investigation that revealed two victims.

