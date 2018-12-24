202.5
Facebook suspends accounts over Alabama Senate race tactics

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 4:13 pm 12/24/2018 04:13pm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Facebook has suspended five accounts for misleading tactics during last year’s U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

A statement from Facebook says the company “recently removed five accounts run by multiple individuals for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook around the Alabama special election.” Facebook says the investigation is ongoing.

The Washington Post and New York Times have reported that a social media researcher acknowledged testing misleading online tactics during U.S. Sen. Doug Jones’ campaign against Republican Roy Moore last year.

The effort was modeled on alleged Russian attempts to bolster the candidacy of President Donald Trump in 2016.

Jones told reporters last week that his campaign didn’t know anything about the effort. He said he is “as outraged as everyone else” about the allegations.

