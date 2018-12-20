202.5
Home » Social Media News » Bakers upset with missing…

Bakers upset with missing tips on Hershey’s Kisses candy

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 3:21 pm 12/20/2018 03:21pm
Share
Hershey's Kisses are shown in Philadelphia on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. The chocolate candy's trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Bakers are complaining that something is amiss with Hershey’s Kisses.

The chocolate candy’s trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the country. Bakers have taken to social media to complain that the lopped-off tops are ruining the look of their holiday treats. Without their points, the chocolate candies are left with flat tops.

The Hershey Company responded to the disgruntled bakers after hearing of a Facebook post by the Wedding Cookie Table Community group that detailed the problem.

Company spokesman Jeff Beckman tells the Lebanon Daily News they’re reviewing the issue. Beckman says Hershey has donated baking items to the group as a thank you for pointing out the issue.

The candy company has yet to explain what’s causing the missing tips.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Social Media News Tech News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500