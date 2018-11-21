Hockey fan’s sign leads to kidney donation

One lucky Pittsburgh Penguins fan has a new kidney thanks to the help of social media.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One lucky Pittsburgh Penguins fan has a new kidney thanks to the help of social media.

The Tribune-Review reports Kelly Sowatsky had been on the organ transplant waiting list since 2015. Desperate for a new kidney, she attended the team’s hockey game in March with a sign telling potential donors to give her a call.

The Penguins posted a photo of Sowatsky’s sign on Twitter, which caught the eye of fellow fan Jeff Lynd who lived nearly 300 miles (483 kilometers) away in Delaware.

Lynd told the team he had an instinct he was going to be the one to give her a kidney.

The two were a match and they underwent a successful surgery Nov. 6.

Sowatsky says both Lynd and the Penguins helped save her life. She nicknamed it “Sidney the Kidney” after Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.