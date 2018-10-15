ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party says it will suspend for one week a party official who wrote on Facebook that Republicans should be brought “to the guillotines” after Election Day. Party spokesman…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party says it will suspend for one week a party official who wrote on Facebook that Republicans should be brought “to the guillotines” after Election Day.

Party spokesman William Davis wrote in reference to Republicans: “11.7 — bring them to the guillotines.”

Party executive director Corey Day says Davis regrets the post and has deleted it. Day said the comment stemmed from an inside joke with former co-workers that still violated the party’s standards for employees.

Spokeswoman Charlene Briner said Davis would be suspended for one week without pay starting Monday.

Republicans are calling the comments “disgusting and appalling.” Kory Wood, a consultant for GOP attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow’s campaign, said calling to decapitate Republicans has no place in politics.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.