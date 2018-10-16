202
Home » Social Media News » Melania spokeswoman calls for…

Melania spokeswoman calls for boycott of T.I. over video

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:20 am 10/16/2018 03:20am
2 Shares
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2018, file photo shows rapper Clifford Harris Jr., better known as T.I., on the porch of his grandparents' home where he grew up in Atlanta. A Melania Trump spokeswoman is asking people to boycott Atlanta rapper T.I. because of his promotional album video that shows a woman resembling the first lady stripping in the oval office. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Melania Trump spokeswoman is asking people to boycott Atlanta rapper T.I. because of his promotional album video that shows a woman resembling the first lady stripping in the oval office.

WXIA-TV reports that Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted Saturday asking how the video was acceptable.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, tweeted Friday “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye” before sharing the video. The woman is wearing a jacket that reads “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” Trump wore a jacket with that wording on her way to visit migrant children in Texas. She said recently in an interview with ABC News that she wore the jacket to troll reporters.

Those tweets follow T.I. posting on Instagram that he was done working with rapper Kanye West, who is a President Donald Trump supporter.

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Social Media News Tech News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500