GOP official: Davids to be sent packing to ‘reservation’

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 12:42 pm 10/10/2018 12:42pm
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Fellow Republicans are condemning a local GOP official’s social media attack that says a Native American congressional candidate in Kansas would be “sent back packing to the reservation.”

The Kansas City Star reports that in the same Facebook message, Republican precinct committee member Michael Kalny of suburban Kansas City also called Democratic candidate Sharice Davids a “radical socialist kick boxing lesbian Indian.” He sent the message Monday to the president of a local Democratic women’s group.

Davids is an LGBT and Native American lawyer running against Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Yoder’s spokesman and Kansas GOP Executive Director Jim Joice repudiated the remarks. Kalny did not return a telephone message Wednesday seeking comment.

It wasn’t clear whether the GOP will sanction Kalny. Precinct committee members are elected in the GOP primary.

