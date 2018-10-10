Fugitive who vowed to ‘never be caught’ arrested in Indiana

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A Minnesota fugitive who taunted authorities on social media by vowing she’d “never be caught” has been arrested in northern Indiana. Thirty-one-year-old Tiesha Monique Moore was taken into custody Monday…

Thirty-one-year-old Tiesha Monique Moore was taken into custody Monday in Michigan City by members of the Twin Cities Apprehension Team. She was wanted on 16 outstanding warrants, including felony theft and domestic assault, all from Minnesota.

She’s being held in Indiana awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Stew Peters is the lead investigator for the Twin Cities Apprehension Team. He says multiple residences in Minnesota, North Dakota and Indiana were searched for Moore, who had taunted investigators on Facebook.

Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski says a local informant helped in the arrest. Michigan City borders Lake Michigan and is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Chicago.

