Fugitive who vowed to ‘never be caught’ arrested in Indiana

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 2:08 pm 10/10/2018 02:08pm
This undated photo provided by the Stearns County (Minn.) Jail shows Tiesha Monique Moore. Moore, a fugitive from Minnesota who taunted authorities on social media by vowing that she'd "never be caught" has been arrested in northern Indiana. Moore was apprehended Monday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Michigan City, about 50 miles east of Chicago. She was wanted on 16 outstanding warrants, all from Minnesota. (Stearns County Jail via AP)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A Minnesota fugitive who taunted authorities on social media by vowing she’d “never be caught” has been arrested in northern Indiana.

Thirty-one-year-old Tiesha Monique Moore was taken into custody Monday in Michigan City by members of the Twin Cities Apprehension Team. She was wanted on 16 outstanding warrants, including felony theft and domestic assault, all from Minnesota.

She’s being held in Indiana awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Stew Peters is the lead investigator for the Twin Cities Apprehension Team. He says multiple residences in Minnesota, North Dakota and Indiana were searched for Moore, who had taunted investigators on Facebook.

Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski says a local informant helped in the arrest. Michigan City borders Lake Michigan and is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Chicago.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

