202
Home » Social Media News » Facebook dismissed from suit…

Facebook dismissed from suit involving fatal shooting video

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 10:32 am 10/18/2018 10:32am
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Facebook has been dismissed from a lawsuit brought by the family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on the social media platform.

The wrongful death lawsuit over Robert Godwin Sr.’s 2017 death accused Facebook of negligence for not catching and reporting the shooter’s posted threats.

Steve Stephens shared video of him shooting the 74-year-old Godwin along a Cleveland street. Stephens killed himself days later after a police chase in Erie, Pennsylvania.

A judge in Cleveland ruled Facebook shouldn’t be held legally responsible for the slaying.

Facebook’s lawyers argued the lawsuit didn’t show how Facebook could have interpreted a post from one of billions of users to mean imminent danger and act quickly enough to prevent Godwin’s death.

A message was left Thursday for the family’s attorneys.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Social Media News Tech News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500