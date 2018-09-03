202
Home » Social Media News » Pennsylvania GOP official resigns…

Pennsylvania GOP official resigns over racist Facebook posts

By The Associated Press September 3, 2018 3:05 pm 09/03/2018 03:05pm
Share

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania Republican official who referred to black NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as “baboons” in a Facebook post has resigned.

Former Beaver County Republican Committee secretary Carla Maloney resigned Friday in a letter to the committee’s chairman. Maloney apologized for her “insensitive” posts and said she would “work to show everyone” who she is.

Maloney called the players “baboons” on her personal Facebook account in response to athletes who have knelt during the national anthem to protest social injustice. In another post, she said “overpaid ignorant blacks” should “go to Africa.”

The Beaver County Republican Committee said in a statement that it had accepted Maloney’s resignation and denounced her comments.

Maloney couldn’t immediately be reached.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Social Media News Tech News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500