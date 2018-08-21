202
Home » Social Media News » Sleeping Chicago police officers…

Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 12:51 pm 08/21/2018 12:51pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say disciplinary action is being taken against two officers after photographs of them sleeping inside a police vehicle spread on social media.

The department denied claims by a mayoral candidate that the officers were exhausted from working overtime shifts ordered by city leaders following recent bursts of gun violence.

Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green shared the photographs on Facebook and argued it was a sign of forced overtime leaving officers fatigued.

The department says neither sleeping officer was working overtime and had minimal overtime since July 1.

Chicago officials announced earlier this month that hundreds of extra officers are being deployed to West and South Side neighborhoods where most of the city’s shootings have occurred. Some officers are having regular shifts extended, while others will have days off canceled.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Social Media News Tech News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500