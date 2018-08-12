202
His name is Idris Elba, but will he be first black Bond?

By The Associated Press August 12, 2018 8:42 pm 08/12/2018 08:42pm
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, April 14, 2015, actor Idris Elba poses for photographers during the MIPTV, International Television Programme Market, in Cannes, southern France. British actor Idris Elba has stoked speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post Sunday Aug. 12, 2018, saying "my name's Elba, Idris Elba,’’ fuelling the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond. (AP Photo/FILE)

LONDON (AP) — British actor Idris Elba is stoking speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post that fueled the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond.

The star of shows such as “The Wire” and “Luther” on Sunday posted an artistic selfie under the words “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” echoing the spy’s famous catchphrase.

American film producer Antoine Fuqua stoked long-running speculation about Elba taking on the role last week, when he told Britain’s Daily Star that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said “it is time” for a non-white actor to play agent 007.

But before fans go overboard, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, “Don’t believe the HYPE ….”

