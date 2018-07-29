The Latest: Trump willing to shut down government over wall

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 10:20 a.m. President Donald Trump says he’s willing to shut down the government if Democrats refuse to vote for his immigration proposals,…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s willing to shut down the government if Democrats refuse to vote for his immigration proposals, including building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump’s tweet Sunday comes two days after the Senate’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, said in a home-state radio interview that a shutdown wasn’t going to happen.

Trump says: “I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT!”

In the Kentucky radio interview, McConnell did acknowledge that the border funding issue probably wouldn’t be resolved until later this year, after the November election.

___

8:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says there are “consequences when people cross our Border illegally” and claims many who do so are “using children for their own sinister purposes.”

Trump’s tweet Sunday came several days after the government said more than 1,800 children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited with parents and sponsors after a federal judge ordered the reunions. Hundreds of children still remain separated.

Following a day of relative silence on Twitter, Trump says: “Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not – and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes.”

He also says Congress must fix “the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world!” and urges voters to “Vote ‘R'” in November.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.