The Latest: McConnell dismisses talk of government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

5 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has no plans to shut down the government over President Donald Trump’s push for border wall funds.

Instead, the GOP leader says the Senate would be finishing up a package of budget bills this week as Congress makes progress toward funding the government for the new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

McConnell says the Senate is taking steps toward “funding the government in a timely and orderly manner.”

Trump has reignited his fight with Congress over funding for a Southern border wall with Mexico.

Last week, McConnell said on a radio show in his home state of Kentucky that a government shutdown is “not going to happen.”

3:05 p.m.

With his record on Russia under scrutiny, President Donald Trump is insisting that the United States will not lift sanctions against Moscow.

Trump said Monday at a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that the sanctions would not change despite the Russians’ request.

Conte first broached the subject at a White House news conference and said lifting the sanctions would be “unthinkable.” Trump also scolded Germany for agreeing to use a Russian natural gas pipeline while, in his estimation, not paying enough for defense.

Trump has withstood withering criticism in recent weeks for his summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in which he did not chastise Moscow for its 2016 U.S. election interference.

2:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says that he is willing to shut down the government over funding for his long-promised border wall but that he’ll “always leave room for negotiation.”

Trump was asked about his shutdown threat during a joint press conference with Italy’s premier Monday.

Trump says, “I’ll always leave room for negotiation.” But he’s stressing the need for border security and overhauling the nation’s legal immigration system.

He says, “I would certainly be willing to close it down to get it done” but also says he has “no red line.”

Trump is also defending U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying it defends the U.S. against “MS-13 nests” of “bad, bad people.”

Trump had said during his campaign that Mexico would pay for his wall, but Mexico has balked at that request.

2:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is warning that Iran must “never be allowed” to possess nuclear weapons.

Trump escalated the rhetoric against Tehran during a joint press conference Monday at the White House alongside the Italian prime minister.

He has zeroed in on the threat posed by Iran in recent weeks, focusing on Tehran instead of the dangers posed by North Korea.

That included a searing all-caps tweet earlier this month after what seemed like a rather mundane warning from Iran about possible armed conflict.

2:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he would have “no problem” with a potential government shutdown, saying at a news conference that “it’s time we have border security.”

Trump is issuing another shutdown threat during a joint news conference with Italy’s leader on Monday. The president tweeted over the weekend that he would be willing to shut down the federal government if Democrats don’t support a plan to boost border security and fund his signature border wall.

Trump is noting that Italian voters got “tired” of their country’s immigration policies. He says that was a key driver behind Premier Giuseppe Conte’s recent rise to power.

The potential shutdown is creating anxieties among Republicans who are hoping to maintain control of Congress in the fall midterm elections.

12:50 a.m.

Republicans anxious about keeping control of Congress think it’s a bad idea, but President Donald Trump says he’s still willing to close the government over border security issues, including money to build a promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT!”

Trump met at the White House last week with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell later told a radio interviewer that a shutdown so close to the Nov. 6 midterm elections won’t happen.

Government funding expires midnight Sept. 30.

