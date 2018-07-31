202
Made Up in America? Philly mayor tweets photo with Jay-Z

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 12:07 pm 07/31/2018 12:07pm
This combination photo shows Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at City Hall in Philadelphia, on Dec. 18, 2017, left, and rapper Jay Z at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 22, 2015. Kenney tweeted a photo of himself with Jay-Z before a show at the Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night where Jay-Z and wife Beyonce were in town for the “On The Run II” tour. Earlier this month, the city announced that Jay-Z’s music festival would have to move off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2019. Jay-Z accused the mayor of showing "zero appreciation" for what the festival had done for Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia and Jay-Z have apparently made up after the Made In America Festival controversy earlier this month.

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted a photo of himself with Jay-Z before the rap mogul’s show at the Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. Jay-Z and wife Beyonce were in town for the “On The Run II” tour.

Kenney writes: “Really enjoyed meeting Jay-Z tonight” and says they’re “both really excited about the future” of the Made In America Festival.

Earlier this month, the city announced that Jay-Z’s music festival would have to move off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2019.

Jay-Z accused the mayor of showing “zero appreciation” for what the festival had done for Philadelphia.

Officials later reversed course and said the festival would remain on the iconic expanse of museums, monuments and fountains.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

