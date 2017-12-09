The Latest: Stormtroopers, droids start ‘Last Jedi’ carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The world premiere event of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has begun with a squad of Stormtroopers and droids among the early arrivals.

In addition to the Stormtroopers, a group of elite guards clad in red and some of the franchise’s most recognizable droids, C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 made their way down the red carpet. They made their way into the site as Star Wars music played. They passed cheering fans, some clutching Porg toys and others snapping images with their smartphones.

The premiere is being held at the Shrine Auditorium near downtown Los Angeles.

It will be the first time anyone other than select VIPs have seen the eighth installment in the core Star Wars franchise, which follows the adventures of the Skywalker clan. “The Last Jedi” includes the return of Luke Skywalker, who was only seen briefly in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and the final performance of late actress Carrie Fisher.

5:25 p.m.

Fans clutching Porg toys and some bounty hunter masks have gathered outside the premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Some of the fans are in bleachers set up outside the premiere site, which includes a towering model of an assault vehicle used by the film’s villains, gun turrets and giant images of the film’s characters.

“The Last Jedi” introduces several new characters and creatures, including Porgs, small furry bird-like creatures that inhabit the island where Skywalker has self-exiled himself.

4:45 p.m.

After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in Los Angeles, actor John Boyega has apparently landed, just without his luggage.

Publicist Lindsay Galin told The Associated Press that Boyega’s flight did take off Saturday morning and that he was “on schedule” to make Saturday night’s event. Early in the day, Boyega had tweeted from Atlanta: “Looks like no one’s leaving!” and “I actually NEED a pilot.” A snow storm led to hundreds of cancellations at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Boyega tweeted Saturday afternoon that he had arrived in Los Angeles, but his luggage didn’t arrive with him.

Boyega’s earlier tweets prompted a flurry of Star Wars jokes and memes online, including one from a fan who suggested Harrison Ford fly him to the premiere. Ford, a licensed pilot, co-starred with Boyega in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

12:40 p.m.

After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in Los Angeles, actor John Boyega is apparently on his way.

Publicist Lindsay Galin tells The Associated Press that Boyega's flight did take off Saturday morning and that he was "on schedule" to make Saturday night's event. Early in the day, Boyega had tweeted from Atlanta: "Looks like no one's leaving!" and "I actually NEED a pilot." A snow storm led to hundreds of cancellations at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Boyega is reprising his role from the 2015 release "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The British actor plays Finn, a former Stormtrooper who escapes the First Order to join the Resistance.

Boyega is reprising his role from the 2015 release “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The British actor plays Finn, a former Stormtrooper who escapes the First Order to join the Resistance.

12 a.m.

Star Wars is taking over a site near downtown Los Angeles in anticipation of the premiere of the franchise’s latest film.

Crews worked Friday to set up the Shrine Auditorium for Saturday’s world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” A giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towered over the carpet where guests will make their way into the venue.

It will be the first time the eighth film in the core Star Wars franchise, which includes the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher’s final role, is shown beyond a select group of VIPs.

“The Last Jedi” is one of the year’s biggest releases. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range on its first weekend.

