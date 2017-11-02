The Latest: 3 killed in shooting at Colorado Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a suburban Denver Walmart (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

Authorities say three people are dead after a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart.

Thornton police say two men and a woman were shot at the store about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Denver on Wednesday night. The men died at the scene, and the woman died at a hospital.

No one has been arrested, and detectives are reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses to get a description of the shooter.

Witnesses described a frantic scene as customers and employees were forced to hide in the store or flee to the exits.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, which happened in a busy shopping center that includes restaurants, a movie theater and several other shops.

A Walmart spokesman says the company is working with police. He declined further comment.

___

8:10 p.m.

Police say two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

Multiple people described hiding in the Walmart before being evacuated by police.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the injured woman.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene to help police. A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

___

7:45 p.m.

Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an “active shooter” situation.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.

___

7:20 p.m.

Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with “multiple parties down.”

Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.