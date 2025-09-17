Manchester United: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million…

Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $219.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $42.7 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $862.4 million.

Manchester United expects full-year revenue in the range of $854.5 million to $881.2 million.

