USWNT’s latest roster features new players while Europe-based stars take a break

With U.S. coach Emma Hayes giving many of her Europe-based players a break, there were several new faces on the national team Wednesday for a trio of upcoming matches against Ireland and Canada.

United States midfielder Sam Coffey (17), middle right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against China, Saturday, May 31, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(AP/Abbie Parr)

The latest roster also saw the return of midfielder Rose Lavelle, who hasn’t played for the United States in more than six months.

Lindsey Heaps, Catarina Macario and Emily Fox were among the players given time off after the European season. One exception was defender Naomi Girma, who is working her way back from a calf injury.

The United States plays Ireland on June 26 in Commerce City, Colorado, and again on June 29 in Cincinnati. The team plays Canada on July 2 in Washington, D.C.

The roster includes four players who have been called up to the national team for the first time: defenders Jordyn Bugg, Lilly Reale and Izzy Rodriguez, and midfielder Sam Meza. Six players on the 25-player roster have not yet appeared in a game for the senior national team. Bugg, 18, is the youngest player called into camp.

Hayes, who took over as national team coach last year, has been looking at new players as she prepares the team for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil. She has given 27 players their first national team call-ups.

“I think this is a uniquely different situation, different window, where so many senior players will not be with us in this camp,” Hayes said during a conference call. “It’s probably the last time I’ll be able to do this in the lead up to qualifying for the World Cup.”

Lavelle, who last appeared for the national team last December in a match against the Netherlands, was absent from the team this year because of ankle surgery. She recently returned to play for her club team, Gotham FC, in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“We’re incredibly excited to have her back with us for multiple reasons,” Hayes said. “First of all, her personality and the character in the locker room has been sorely missed the past six months, and she’s supremely gifted as a football player.”

U.S. roster:

Goalkeepers: Angelina Anderson (Angel City), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals)

Defenders: Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride), Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign), Naomi Girma (Chelsea), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Gisele Thompson (Angel City)

Midfielders: Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns)

Forwards: Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City)

