Manchester United: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Friday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $202.2 million in the period.

Manchester United expects full-year revenue in the range of $831 million to $843.6 million.

