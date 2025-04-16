No comeback for Real Madrid as Arsenal is back in Champions League semifinals

Arsenal defeated defending champion Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009 in a match where VAR played a key role in two penalty decisions.

Spain Soccer Champions League Arsenal's Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, right, celebrate after defeating Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP Photo/Manu Fernandez APTOPIX Spain Soccer Champions League Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger steps on Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, on the ground, during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP Photo/Manu Fernandez Spain Soccer Champions League Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, center, leaves the field after sustaining an injury during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) AP Photo/Bernat Armangue APTOPIX Spain Soccer Champions League Arsenal players celebrate after Bukayo Saka, 2nd right, scored the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP Photo/Manu Fernandez Spain Soccer Champions League Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe grimaces on the ground after getting injured during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP Photo/Manu Fernandez APTOPIX Spain Soccer Champions League Arsenal players celebrate after defeating Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP Photo/Manu Fernandez APTOPIX Spain Soccer Champions League Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates with Gabriel Martinelli, right, after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP Photo/Manu Fernandez Spain Soccer Champions League Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) AP Photo/Bernat Armangue Spain Soccer Champions League Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, scores the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP Photo/Manu Fernandez APTOPIX Spain Soccer Champions League Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) AP Photo/Bernat Armangue Spain Soccer La Liga Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right and Antonio Rudiger chase the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Real Madrid at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Sunday April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses) AP Photo/Miguel Oses Spain Soccer Champions League Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts after missing a chance to score during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) AP Photo/Bernat Armangue Spain Soccer Champions League Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, right, reacts after saving a penalty shot by Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP Photo/Manu Fernandez Spain Soccer Champions League Arsenal's Declan Rice, center right, grabs Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in the box during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) AP Photo/Manu Fernandez Germany Soccer Champions League Munich's Harry Kane in action during a training session in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, ahead of the Champions League soccer match between Inter Milan and FC Bayern Munich. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Tom Weller/dpa via AP Germany Soccer Champions League Inter's Lautaro Martinez, center, and Nicolo Barella, right, celebrate after the Champions League quarterfinals first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP Britain Soccer Champions League Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in London, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) AP Photo/Frank Augstein Britain Soccer Champions League Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in London, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) AP Photo/Frank Augstein Britain Soccer Champions League Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe applauds fans at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in London, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) AP Photo/Frank Augstein ( 1 /19) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

MADRID (AP) — Arsenal defeated defending champion Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009 in a match where VAR played a key role in two penalty decisions.

Arsenal advanced 5-1 on aggregate after winning 3-0 in London last week, keeping alive its chances of winning Europe’s top club competition for the first time. It will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

Inter Milan advanced past Bayern Munich on Wednesday and will meet Barcelona in the semifinals.

There was no historic comeback for Madrid this time. No late goals, no high drama, no magic at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The 15-time European champions fell short of the last four for the first time since 2020, ending its shot at a third Champions League title in four seasons.

“There was a lot of talk coming here about (Real Madrid) coming back, because they’ve done it so many times before, but we had so much belief and confidence from that first game to come here and win,” Arsenal’s Declan Rice said. “We had it in our minds and now we’ve done it in real life.”

Momentum shift

Madrid’s hopes of staging another comeback took a big hit when a five-minute VAR review overturned a penalty for a hold on Kylian Mbappé in the first half with the game tied 0-0.

Arsenal earlier had been awarded a penalty after a video review, but Bukayo Saka missed his spot kick.

Saka was able to put Arsenal ahead from inside the area after Mikel Merino’s pass in the 65th minute, and Madrid couldn’t manage more than an equalizer by Vinícius Júnior a couple of minutes later after a defensive blunder by William Saliba.

Gabriel Martinelli completed the scoring three minutes into stoppage time, also after an assist by Merino.

“This is one of the best nights in my football career, for sure,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said. “It’s a really special one against a team that has been an inspiration for a lot of us in this competition. To win this tie in the manner that we have, we can be very proud.”

Injured Mbappe

Mbappé was replaced by Brahim Díaz in the 75th with an apparent injury and part of the crowd at the Bernabeu jeered the France star when his substitution was announced. It was another lackluster performance for Mbappé, who is yet to win a Champions League title.

“It’s a tough moment,” Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez said. “We tried but in the end we couldn’t achieve our goal. We’ll come back stronger. Madrid always does.”

It was a tough assignment for Madrid from the start. Arsenal hasn’t lost by a three-goal margin in nearly three years, and only four times has a home team erased a first-leg deficit of three goals or more in the Champions League era, according to UEFA.

Arsenal hadn’t lost to Madrid in the teams’ three previous meetings. It also overcame Madrid in the Champions League knockout stage in 2005-06, when it reached the final and eventually lost the title to Barcelona.

Ancelotti’s perspective

“We have to hold our heads high because we did very well in this competition in recent years,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “This year we have to endure and suffer. In sport, this can happen because there are no invincible teams. I was clear with my players. We have to keep our heads up, we have to learn from it and fight for the next game.”

Ancelotti said he didn’t know if the loss would mean his last Champions League match with Madrid,

“Maybe the club will decide to make a change. It could be this year or next year, when my contract runs out,” he said. “The day I finish here I can only do one thing and that is to thank this club. It could be tomorrow, in 10 days or in a year and the only thing I will do is thank the club.”

Backed by a raucous crowd at the Bernabeu, Madrid tried to get off to a strong start. It found the net in the second minute but Mbappé’s effort was disallowed for a clear offside.

Arsenal had a chance to increase its advantage after being awarded a penalty about 10 minutes later, but Saka’s chip from the spot was saved by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The penalty was awarded after Raúl Asencio held Mikel Merino inside the area during a corner kick in an action that was missed by French referee François Letexier. But he was called over to the pitchside monitor by the VAR to review the incident and then pointed to the spot.

Video review played a role again in the 23rd, after Mbappé was held inside the area by Rice. Letexier pointed to the spot but after a lengthy VAR check he had to reverse his decision.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.