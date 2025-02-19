Manchester United: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.6 million…

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $254.6 million in the period.

Manchester United expects full-year revenue in the range of $832.9 million to $858.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANU

