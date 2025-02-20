Catarina Macario, Ally Sentnor score, USWNT beats Colombia 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup

Catarina Macario and Ally Sentnor scored goals and the United States beat Colombia 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup opener for both teams on Thursday night.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 21 matches since losing to Mexico 2-0 on Feb. 26, 2024. The U.S. has outscored its opponents 43-10 in that span with 13 clean sheets after goalkeeper Jane Campbell added another one Thursday.

Macario found the back of the net in the 32nd minute, taking a cross from Yazmeen Ryan in the middle of the box and firing a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Katherine Tapia.

“I don’t remember much,” Macario said about the goal. “I just know that someone played the ball into Yazmeen, but I just saw a big gap and was like ‘Ok, this is my job.’ … She played a tremendous ball, and I just knew I had to be there. Thankfully, it went in the goal.”

It was Macario’s first international goal in nearly three years since she scored in a 9-0 win over Uzbekistan in April 2022. She suffered a torn ACL in May 2022 and missed the Olympics last year due to right knee irritation.

“I’m just happy to be out there playing again to be honest,” Macario said. “It’s such a joy to be able to score as well, but most importantly, I’m just happy to be playing. I’m thrilled to have gotten the goal. It does feel like it’s been awhile. Hopefully, it won’t be as long until the next one.”

Coach Emma Hayes, who coached Macario at English club Chelsea, said she was happy for Macario.

“I felt pride because of how long she had been out and how hard it had been for,” Hayes said. “And also because I thought she played well. It would be the first time in the half that we attacked the box quickly, and she was in the right place at the right time. She has an instinct in and around the goal, which was demonstrated with the goal.”

Sentnor scored the first career international goal in the 60th minute, launching a right-footed shot from above the half-circle and into the upper right net. Sentnor nearly had a second goal in the 74th minute, but her right-footed shot was saved.

Sentnor said she was “over the moon.”

“It means the world,” Sentnor said. “I am playing beside people I’ve grown up idolizing and watching on the field, so being out here playing is a full circle moment.”

Sam Coffey was down on the turf for several minutes after taking a clear attempt from Colombia off the face in the sixth minute. After receiving attention from the trainer, Coffey sprinted to the sidelines before returning in the ninth minute.

Jenna Nighswonger took a corner kick from Lindsey Heaps in the 19th minute and hit the her shot off the crossbar.

The U.S. plays Australia on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, before facing Japan on Feb. 26 in San Diego.

Colombia plays Japan on Sunday in Glendale before facing Australia on Feb. 26 in San Diego. Japan beat Australia 4-0 in the first game of the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday.

