Manchester United: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Manchester, Britain-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The soccer club posted revenue of $186.1 million in the period.

Manchester United expects full-year revenue in the range of $845.5 million to $871.5 million.

