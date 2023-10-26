Manchester United: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million…

Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $209.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.5 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $780.9 million.

Manchester United expects full-year revenue in the range of $813.6 million to $851.1 million.

