Iran forward Azmoun doubtful for World Cup with calf injury

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 6:28 AM

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Iran forward Sardar Azmoun is a doubt for the World Cup after picking up an injury while warming up for Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga club said late Thursday that the 27-year-old Azmoun is expected to miss six to eight weeks after tearing a muscle in his right calf in the warm-up before Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Porto in the Champions League.

Iran’s World Cup campaign begins against England on Nov. 21 in Doha, four days before playing Wales in Ar-Rayyan. The Iranians’ final game in Group B is against the United States on Nov. 29 in Doha.

Azmoun, who joined Leverkusen in January from Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg, has one goal in 17 Bundesliga appearances for the team. He has yet to score this season.

Azmoun has 41 goals in 65 appearances for Iran, including 10 goals in World Cup qualifying.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

