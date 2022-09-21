RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » Soccer News » Ronaldo says he is…

Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 1:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — This year’s World Cup apparently won’t be the end for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old Portugal star said he is not considering retiring from international soccer in December after the tournament in Qatar, and plans to play at the 2024 European Championship.

“I’m still motivated. My ambition is really high,” Ronaldo said at an event late Tuesday after being recognized by the Portuguese soccer federation for his scoring feats. “I’m in a national team with a lot of youngsters. I want to be in the World Cup and at Euros. I want to make that commitment now.”

Ronaldo earlier this year had already dismissed retirement talks when asked if the World Cup in Qatar would be his last.

The forward has been struggling at Manchester United and has not been an undisputed starter with the English club.

Ronaldo will enter the World Cup holding the men’s all-time record of 117 international goals.

He is preparing with Portugal for Nations League matches at the Czech Republic on Saturday and against Spain at home three days later.

Winner of the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2019, Portugal trails Spain by one point entering the final two games. Only the group winners will advance to the Final Four.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Cloud Exchange 2022: DEA’s Nick Ward on driving mission technology modernization

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

Pentagon offers a shred of hope for inflation relief on fixed-price contracts

National Guard recruitment challenges grow over refusals to comply with COVID vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up