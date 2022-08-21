WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Lyon downs Monterrey 4-0 to win International Champions Cup

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 1:03 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lindsey Horan had a pair of goals and Lyon defeated Monterrey 4-0 on Saturday night to win the Women’s International Champions Cup.

Chelsea defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0 in the consolation game at Portland’s Providence Park.

Las Rayadas started off well to the delight of the enthusiastic Monterrey fans on hand. Goalkeeper Alex Godinez dove to stop a shot by Lyon’s Delphine Cascarino in the 14th minute.

But Horan converted on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to put Lyon in front. Horan, who is on loan to Lyon from the Thorns, blew kisses to the crowd after scoring.

Moments later, she added a second goal and Lyon led 2-0 at the break.

Sara Dabritz extended Lyon’s lead with a goal in the 53rd minute, and Signe Bruun capped scoring in the 64th.

In the earlier game, Chelsea’s Guro Reiten scored the lone goal in the 64th minute.

All four teams in the tournament earned a spot in the field because of championships in their respective leagues. Lyon won the Champions League and the French championship while Chelsea is the Women’s Super League champion.

Monterrey was the 2021 Apertura winner in Liga MX, and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Thorns were the Supporters Shield and Challenge Cup winners last year.

The Thorns were the 2021 WICC champions.

