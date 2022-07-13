RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Home » Soccer News » Real Madrid switches from…

Real Madrid switches from Audi to BMW

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 10:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid ended a partnership of nearly two decades with Audi and is switching to BMW as one of its main sponsors, the Spanish club announced Wednesday.

The new deal means all Madrid soccer and basketball players will get BMW cars beginning this season.

BMW Spain said it will provide fully electric cars to players and coaches, who can choose their own model.

Madrid players had been driving Audi cars until now.

Madrid said the partnership with BMW Spain “reflects the united values and vision for the future of both institutions.”

Financial details were not immediately disclosed.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

Amendments on UFOs, budget cuts and more may slip into the 2023 House NDAA

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up