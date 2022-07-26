WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Most World Cup team bases in Qatar in and around capital

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 10:04 AM

ZURICH (AP) — Three-quarters of the 32 teams at the World Cup in Qatar will stay within a 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) radius in and around the capital city, FIFA said Tuesday.

Qatar will be the smallest country ever to host the World Cup, barely a quarter of the size of the next-smallest, 1954 host Switzerland.

Of the 32 teams, 24 will have their bases within the capital city of Doha and its suburbs.

England, Germany and Belgium are among eight teams who will be based further out.

The layout is the opposite to that used in Russia four years ago, when teams were spread out across the European part of the country with some bases more than 1,300 miles (2,100 kilometers) apart and a heavy reliance on air travel to get to games.

