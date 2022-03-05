US coach Marsch falls to 1-0 loss in 1st game with Leeds

LEICESTER, England (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch had an encouraging first match in charge of Leeds — except for…

LEICESTER, England (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch had an encouraging first match in charge of Leeds — except for the result.

Making the Premier League’s most porous team more resilient and organized didn’t stop Leeds falling to a 1-0 loss at Leicester on Saturday.

Harvey Barnes’ well-taken 67th-minute goal was enough to earn victory for Leicester and leave Leeds at risk of being further embroiled in the fight against relegation.

It was Leeds’ first game since Marsch replaced the fired Marcelo Bielsa as manager and the American tweaked the formation and approach of the team, while retaining its renowned intensity on and off the ball.

Wearing jeans and a sweater on the sideline, Marsch saw Leeds create a number of clear-cut chances before Barnes broke the deadlock. The best fell to Raphinha, whose close-range effort was saved by the outstretched foot of Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel had previously made great saves from Junior Firpo and Jack Harrison in the first half and Rodrigo after the break.

Leicester made Leeds pay when Barnes exchanged a one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho and placed a low finish through the legs of defender Luke Ayling and into the far corner.

It was a third straight win for Leicester, which moved into midtable in a season where the big target in the final 2½ months appears to be winning the Europa Conference League.

Leeds wasn’t helped by having to play the final few minutes effectively with 10 men after Tyler Roberts, the team’s third and final substitute, sustained a suspected hamstring injury. He played on but could barely run.

Marsch got his players in a huddle on the field after the game before getting them to applaud Leeds’ traveling fans before returning to the locker room.

Leeds started the game two points above the relegation zone and had let in 20 goals in February — the most conceded by a team in a single month in Premier League history.

