RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Home » Soccer News » Netherlands coach Van Gaal…

Netherlands coach Van Gaal says Qatar World Cup ‘ridiculous’

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal believes it is “ridiculous” the World Cup is being played in Qatar.

The finalists discover on April 1 who they will be playing at the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament that is one of the most controversial hosting selections in FIFA’s history.

“It’s ridiculous that we’re going to play in a country to — what does FIFA say? —- to develop football there,” Van Gaal said on Monday, “and you do that by organizing a tournament in that country. That is (expletive). But it doesn’t matter. It’s about money, commercial interests. That’s what matters to FIFA.”

The World Cup vote was dogged by corruption allegations that FIFA did not verify, and Qatar has been forced to improve working conditions after rights groups highlighted violations in the construction of the stadiums in the tiny Gulf country.

“Why do you think I’m not on commissions in FIFA with my … expertise?” Van Gaal said. “Because I have always opposed this sort of organization. It’s not right.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

DoD has a new plan to take JADC2 from concept to reality

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up