CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Soccer News » Reyna likely out for…

Reyna likely out for Dortmund until after qualifying break

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 11:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gio Reyna probably won’t play for Borussia Dortmund until after the international break, making it unlikely he will make the roster for the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers.

Reyna has not played in any games since injuring his right hamstring during the Americans’ opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Monday the club was aiming for the 19-year-old midfielder to be available after the international break.

Dortmund plays St. Pauli in the German Cup on Tuesday and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, then resumes against Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 6.

The U.S. plays El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27, is at Canada three days later and meets Honudras on Feb. 2 at St. Paul, Minnesota.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up