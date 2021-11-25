THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Timbers beat Rapids on late goal to reach MLS West final

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 6:59 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Larrys Mabiala scored in the 90th minute and the Portland Timbers beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Western Conference final.

Portland will face the winner of the game Sunday between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake.

Yimmi Chara’s corner kick was deflected high into the air and Cristhian Paredes headed it into the 6-yard box for Mabiala to knock home. Mabiala hadn’t scored all season before connecting in consecutive playoff games.

Portland star playmaker Sebastian Blanco left early in the second half with an apparent leg injury. As he tried to run to a forward pass, Blanco went to the ground, grabbed the back of his taped left leg and immediately signaled for a substitution.

Portland will be without Dairon Asprilla for the conference final after he received a straight red card for violent conduct in second-half stoppage time.

