CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Soccer News » Nike extends as US…

Nike extends as US Soccer Federation equipment supplier

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 8:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Nike has agreed to extend its contract as the U.S. Soccer Federation’s equipment supplier, a relationship that began when it replaced Adidas on Jan. 1, 1995.

The USSF announced the agreement Wednesday but did not provide its exact length. The deal starts on Jan. 1, 2023, and runs through a potential bid to host the 2027 or 2031 Women’s World Cup, though the federation did not say whether the agreement goes through 2031 or only through bidding several years earlier.

Adidas was the USSF equipment supplier from 1973-94.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up