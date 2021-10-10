US changes 7 starters in World Cup qualifier at Panama

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — The United States changed seven starters for Sunday night’s World Cup qualifier against Panama, inserting…

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — The United States changed seven starters for Sunday night’s World Cup qualifier against Panama, inserting forward Gyasi Zardes along with midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and winger Tim Weah.

Right back Shaq Moore, central defender Mark McKenzie and left back George Bello also were in the lineup.

Returning from the lineup that started Thursday’s 2-0 win over Jamaica were goalkeeper Matt Turner, central defender Walker Zimmerman, midfielder Yunus Musah and winger Paul Arriola.

Zimmerman captained the U.S. for the third time,

The U.S. began the night atop the North and Central American and Caribbean region with eight points, ahead of Mexico on goal difference.

Acosta played his 19th consecutive national team match, the longest streak since 35 by Landon Donovan from 2001-03.

Turner’s 11 straight games in goal is the most since Brad Guzan in 2015 and four shy of the record set by Tony Meola from 1990-91.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.